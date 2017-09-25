Two hurt in Rankin County home invasion

Rankin County, MISS. (WJTV) — The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home invasion on Monday morning.

It happened at a home on Holmar Drive in the Reservoir East Subdivision.

Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke said the homeowner and his two roommates woke up to a car alarm going off, but they didn’t see anyone.

We’re told four suspects got into the home through the garage door, and they forced the victims into the living room at gunpoint.

According to Duke, the suspects assaulted two of the victims and locked all three of them in a bedroom closet. We’re told they got out when the suspects left. They ran to a neighbor’s home to call deputies.

The suspects got away with cash, electronics and other items.

Rankin County investigators said they were called to the same home this weekend for a large party. One of the victims said there were people at the party that they did not know. Investigators believe the three victims were targeted by someone who attended the party.