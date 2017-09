Related Coverage Woman hit by car on Ash Street; 1 wanted for aggravated assault

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police named a suspect in a hit-and-run that left a woman injured.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said 27-year-old Nakiah Kierra Butler is wanted for aggravated assault.

Officers went to Ash Street on September 21 to respond to the crash. Police said a woman was hit by a car following a disagreement.

The driver left the scene.

JPD said Butler allegedly hit the victim intentionally.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, contact police.