Brown Bottling Group donates money, books to North Jackson Elementary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Brown Bottling Group donated $1,000 to North Jackson Elementary Tuesday.

The check presentation was done Tuesday. The presentation was a part of a celebration for Brown Bottling Group’s adopt-a-school partnership with the school.

First graders also received a personal copy of the book Pete the Cat.

“My grandfather Ken Brown and my father Bill Brown have always stressed the importance of giving back to the communities we serve,” said Shelley Brown Floyd, Chief Marketing Officer at Brown Bottling Group. “Our adopt-a-school partnerships allow us to positively impact students in the Jackson Public School system. Working with these bright and engaging young minds is always the highlight of our day.”