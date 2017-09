EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) — A driver escaped an 18-wheeler fire overnight in Edwards.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Corporal Kervin Stewart said they responded to the fire around 12:20 a.m. on I-20 East near Edwards.

The driver, Farooq Mohammad, got out of the burning vehicle without injury.

Stewart said the 18-wheeler is registered to O&A Logistics out of Fort Worth, Texas.

The truck was carrying fruit juice. The fire is still under investigation.

