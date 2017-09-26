First Aid Kits donated to Highland Elementary

By Published: Updated:
Pictured are Highland Elementary School students and on the back row, Chris Marble, Pafford EMS; Dr. Paula Tharp, Principal, Highland Elementary; Madalyn Fairley, Highland Elementary student; Chesley Alias, School Nurse, Highland Elementary; Nathan Bell, Training Officer, Ridgeland Fire Department; Lazaire Martin, President, Highland Elementary PTO; Matt Bailey, Chief, Ridgeland Fire Department. (Photo: Sissy Lynn )

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Classrooms at Highland Elementary are now equipped with first aid kits.

The Ridgeland Fire Department and Pafford EMS partnered with the Highland Elementary Parent Teacher Organization to provide 40 first aid kits, enough for each classroom and resource room.

Pafford EMS donated the kits.

“Our EMTs and Paramedics serve the 620 students and the staff at this school, so we were pleased to help coordinate this effort,” stated Ridgeland Fire Department training officer Nathan Bell. “Stocking each room with a first aid kit will make it possible for certain injuries or medical situations to be addressed more quickly. In the case of a minor condition, some students may not even need to leave the classroom.”

 

 

 

