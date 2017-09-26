First Aid Kits donated to Highland Elementary

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Classrooms at Highland Elementary are now equipped with first aid kits.

The Ridgeland Fire Department and Pafford EMS partnered with the Highland Elementary Parent Teacher Organization to provide 40 first aid kits, enough for each classroom and resource room.

Pafford EMS donated the kits.

“Our EMTs and Paramedics serve the 620 students and the staff at this school, so we were pleased to help coordinate this effort,” stated Ridgeland Fire Department training officer Nathan Bell. “Stocking each room with a first aid kit will make it possible for certain injuries or medical situations to be addressed more quickly. In the case of a minor condition, some students may not even need to leave the classroom.”