Jackson council approves new Public Works Director

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has a new Public Works Director. City council members voted 6-1 on Mayor Chokwe Lumumba’s nominee, Robery Miller.

The city has been without a permanent Director of Public Works for over a year. Miller will start the position in October.

We first reported that he was Mayor Lumumba’s pick back in August. Miller is currently serving as Deputy Director of the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board. He started in New Orleans 4 years after Hurricane Katrina.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Mayor Lumumba said he has his eyes on Miller since before he was elected.

The one opposing vote came from Councilman Kenneth Stokes. He said he was not in favor because Miller is not an engineer. However, Miller says he has 35 years of experience.

The new Public Works Director also spoke heavily about his faith. He says he thinks it is what lead him to New Orleans, and now Jackson.

The first thing he says he will do is find a church home in the city.