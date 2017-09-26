JPD warns residents of phone scam

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam.

Police said someone posing as representatives from JPD has been contacting citizens soliciting money for equipment, supplies and other needs.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the caller is using a toll-free number.

Jackson Police stated that they would never contact anyone by phone, internet or otherwise to solicit for or collect any monetary donations or payments for any reason.

Holmes said many times, the callers ask for a method of payment that’s hard to track such as placing payments onto a Green Dot Card. Other times, they will ask specifically for the credit card or bank account information

If you feel that you have been a victim of a scam or have any information about a possible scam, contact your local authorities or your local Attorney General’s Office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s