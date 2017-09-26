JPD warns residents of phone scam

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam.

Police said someone posing as representatives from JPD has been contacting citizens soliciting money for equipment, supplies and other needs.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the caller is using a toll-free number.

Jackson Police stated that they would never contact anyone by phone, internet or otherwise to solicit for or collect any monetary donations or payments for any reason.

Holmes said many times, the callers ask for a method of payment that’s hard to track such as placing payments onto a Green Dot Card. Other times, they will ask specifically for the credit card or bank account information

If you feel that you have been a victim of a scam or have any information about a possible scam, contact your local authorities or your local Attorney General’s Office.