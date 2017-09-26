Man arrested after leading police on a chase

The Associated Press Published:

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say a man has been arrested for an attack on the campus of Mississippi State University and a subsequent police chase.

News outlets report 20-year-old Jeremy Young was charged with simple domestic violence and failure to yield to blue lights.

MSU Police Chief Vance Rice says officers saw Young attempting to pull a female victim from a car near Giles Hall on Monday sometime after 9 a.m. After removing the victim, Rice says Young jumped into the car, fled from police and struck a patrol car. Young was later arrested at his home.

Rice says the victim didn’t receive treatment at a hospital. Authorities believe Young and the victim are relatives. Young and the victim aren’t associated with the university.

It’s unclear if Young has a lawyer.

