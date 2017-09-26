McComb approves nightclub next to dance studio

MCCOMB, MISS. (WJTV) — People are up in arms after McComb city leaders approve a nightclub to go next to a dance studio.

Lekiesha Wallace is the owner of the Code Red Dynasty dance studio.

She said she was surprised that city selectman gave the okay for the “Black Diamonds” lounge to move next door to her dance studio.

“They didn’t think about the kids,” said Wallace. “At the first meeting on the issue someone mentioned the kids, and they still approved the club.”

15-year-old dancer Khadeja Anderson says the club is a safety concern.

“Most of us have hit the state of puberty,” explained Anderson. “Girls may not feel safe coming to their second home because a man will be looking at them.”

The club owner told WJTV that there shouldn’t be a problem since the dance studio closes at 8 p.m.

We spoke to a person over zoning with the city. He said the area is zoned for multi-use so the club can be there.