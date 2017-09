JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Students and faculty at McLeod Elementary school worked together to collect items for kids affected by Hurricane Harvey.

They hosted a school supply and book drive. They also collected more than 100 book bags.

“This is important because Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of Houston’s homes and schools,” said Shelby Toplin, a student. “We wanted to help the children in Houston to be able to go back to school.”