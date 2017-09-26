Pearl Police Officer Reaches Out to Community With Pizza

PEARL, Miss. — (WJTV) Sergeant Archie Bennett of the Pearl Police Departments Community Policing Division made a promise to a group of young students who live in Penn Garden Apartments last month. Last Thursday he followed up on that promise with a special surprise.

“I was just talking about every day issues about bullying and all the types of things and so I said, ‘look if you all do well in a progress report…I’m gonna bring you all treat,'” said Bennett. “And about a week later they all brought their progress reports and on every last one of them did well and I decided to give them pizza because kids love pizza.”

The Police Department put out a video on YouTube and their Facebook page, showing Bennett and other officers handing out a pizza and juice boxes to the kids.

But, there was another moment captured on camera that meant a lot to one little girl.

“At the end of the video you noticed one little girl scared of police,” explained Bennett. “I wanted to console her and talk to her and was able to make friends so I was just telling her that [police are] not anyone to be afraid of, [the police are] actually here to help you [and] do anything you need, we’re here for you.”

Bennett went on to say that they plan on doing more events with the community in the coming weeks.