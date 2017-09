JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Trustmark Children’s Hospital Pro-Am Golf Tournament was held Monday.

Golfers participated in the tournament at three different locations: The Annandale Golf Club, Reunion Golf & Country Club and The Country Club of Jackson.

Organizers said the tournament is one of the largest in the region and attracts players from all over.

Funds from the tournament benefit the Child Life Program at Batson Children’s Hospital.