Several injured in 4-car pile up in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Several people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a four-car pile up in Warren County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Corporal Kervin Stewart said the crash on MS 3 north of Redwood around 6:40 a.m.

Authorities said it appears that an 18-wheeler was headed South and sideswiped three vehicles traveling northbound, including another big rig.

The 18-wheeler traveling south also overturned on the shoulder. Stewart said the truck was carrying fertilizer, which spilled onto the roadway.

The people taken to the hospital have non-life threating injuries, according to MHP.

The crash is still under investigation.