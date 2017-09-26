Vehicles stolen from Handicapable Vans in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities are investigating a business burglary where three vans were stolen.

Jackson Police Sgt. Roderick Holmes said Handicapable Vans on North State Street was burglarized last week.

Several vans stored inside of the building were taken.

Police said the vehicles did not have tags on them. Below are some photos of the vans they are looking for and the last six digits of the VIN.

Gold 2007 Dodge Caravan – partial VIN (-596509)

Black 2017 Chrysler Pacifica – partial VIN (-796564)

Dark Gray 2017 Dodge Caravan – partial VIN (-561688)

Anyone who has information about this incident or knows the location either of these vehicles, contact JackonPolice or Crime Stoppers.

Vehicles stolen from Handicapable Vans View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Gold 2007 Dodge Caravan – partial VIN (-596509) (Photo: JPD) Black 2017 Chrysler Pacifica – partial VIN (-796564) (Photo: JPD) Gold 2007 Dodge Caravan – partial VIN (-596509) (Photo: JPD)