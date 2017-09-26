Woman collecting donations for Puerto Rico hurricane victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman who moved to the Magnolia state from Puerto Rico is collecting donations for the island after Hurricane Maria caused massive damage.

Evie Torres is collecting the donations through October 1.

Below is a list of donations needed:

Boxed/canned milk

Water

Batteries (all sizes, particularly C and D)

Flashlights

Bath products (toilet paper, toothbrush, etc.)

Canned food/nonperishable food items

Baby food

Disposable diapers for children and adults

Wipes

First aid kits and medicine

Kitchen utensils (especially can openers)

Personal hygiene items for women, men and children. (Feminine products, deodorant, toothpaste, etc.)

Clothes and shoes

Pet food

Donation Drop off facility:

Animal Emergency and Referral Center

1009 Treetops Blvd

Flowood, MS 39232

601-939-8999

Opened 24/7