Woman collecting donations for Puerto Rico hurricane victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman who moved to the Magnolia state from Puerto Rico is collecting donations for the island after Hurricane Maria caused massive damage.
Evie Torres is collecting the donations through October 1.
Below is a list of donations needed:
- Boxed/canned milk
- Water
- Batteries (all sizes, particularly C and D)
- Flashlights
- Bath products (toilet paper, toothbrush, etc.)
- Canned food/nonperishable food items
- Baby food
- Disposable diapers for children and adults
- Wipes
- First aid kits and medicine
- Kitchen utensils (especially can openers)
- Personal hygiene items for women, men and children. (Feminine products, deodorant, toothpaste, etc.)
- Clothes and shoes
- Pet food
Donation Drop off facility:
Animal Emergency and Referral Center
1009 Treetops Blvd
Flowood, MS 39232
601-939-8999
Opened 24/7