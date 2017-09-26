Suspect wanted in Mustang Inn murder arrested in Missouri

By Published: Updated:
Samayah Reed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One of the people wanted in connection with the Mustang Inn murder investigation has been captured.

Authorities said Samayah Reed was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri.

On September 12, Freddie Mosley was killed at the motel on Highway 80 in Jackson.

Marvin Willoughby

25-year-old Marvin Willoughby is still wanted.

Authorities arrested Qushawinia Martin in connection with the case. Since then, her attorney says she falsely accused after a case of mistaken identity, according to WCBI.

WJTV 12 reached out to Jackson Police regarding Martin’s case. JPD says they have evidence that puts her at the scene.

Friday, Martin appeared before Judge Henry Clay and her case was remanded.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s