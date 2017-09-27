1 charged in JSU bomb threat investigation

Related Coverage No threat found at Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State University officials said one person had been arrested in connection with a bomb threat that was made against a dorm last week.

JSU officials held a news conference Wednesday and said 20-year-old Christopher Ashley Jones had been charged. He is from Memphis, Tenn.

Authorities said his girlfriend attends the university.

The threat was made Friday. Students were evacuated that morning and were allowed to go back inside after the all clear was given.

Several agencies assisted with the investigation.

Jones could face up to 10 years behind bars.