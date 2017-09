JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Three Murrah High students are have been named as National Merit Semifinalists.

This is a part of the National Merit Scholarship Program.

High school students enter the program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

The seniors, Dyshante Bennett, Sophia Bowley, and Oluwatosin Akinyem, are among about 16,000 semifinalists named as apart of the annual academic competition.

