Authorities search for missing 12-year-old girl

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a missing child alert for a 12-year-old girl.

We’re told Jazmine Donerson of Jackson was last seen Tuesday afternoon on Williams Avenue near Power Middle School. Investigators said she was wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, black and pink Nike Jordan tennis shoes and a black jacket.

According to MBI, Donerson is 5’1 and weights 125 pounds. She has black, braided hair and brown eyes.

If you know where she is, call The Jackson Police Department. Their number is 601-960-1234.