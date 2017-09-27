Clinton business owner competes in International Invictus Games

Toronto, Canada (WJTV) — A local business owner is competing in the International Invictus Games.

Sancho Johnson owns the Playtime Entertainment in Clinton.

The Invictus Games is an international Paralympic-style multi-sport event. Wounded or injured armed services personnel and their associated veterans get the chance to take part in sporting events like wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and indoor rowing.

Johnson, who served 17 years in the Coast Guard.

He was injured in 2009 in a crash. He is not able to use his legs and right hand.

“After my accident, I decided that wasn’t going to let my disability define me,” Johnson said. “I went back to the morals, qualities, and core values that I was taught in the military, and realized that I’m still a valuable asset to society.”

The games are held in Toronto, Canada from September 23 until September 30.