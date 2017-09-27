Delays on federal funding could force some head starts to close

Some parents are upset after their children were sent home with notices this week warning them that their head start might be forced to closed because of a lack of federal funding.

The Five County Child Development Program said until they get approval for federal funding, they may not be able to operate past September 30.

Kaitlyn Burton and her husband said their 3-year-old attends one of the centers.

“I was devastated,” she said. “I was like oh my gosh! My son just started there. He has never been in a school setting, and he was really starting to enjoy it and the teachers, and he’s learning so I couldn’t believe it.”

The Five County Child Development Program depends on federal funding. We’re told that the budget for the new fiscal year hasn’t been approved yet.

Luckily we have a great support system, but everyone doesn’t so that means turning to daycare, or finding a sitter and obviously that costs money. People may be single parents, so this is going to affect a lot of homes,” she said.

The program sent WJTV 12 the following statement:

Five County Child Development Program, Inc. is a federally funded program. The Fiscal Year 2018 Budget has not been approved by Congress, and the Continuing Resolution has not been signed by the current administration for all federal programs beginning October 1, 2017. If the Continuing Resolution or federal budget is not approved and signed, our agency will be affected causing closures of offices and centers until the Federal Government is funded. We are hoping to continue to serve our communities but are totally dependent on funding. Again we are trying to keep our families and communities informed as much as possible. – Jonathan Bines, Head Start Director.

“I hope whoever is signing off on this legislation, and everything will make the right decisions because like I said, we are already in the south and people think we are behind in the learning curb. This is for our children’s future, and it’s very important,” she said.

The program has nine centers in four different counties in Mississippi.