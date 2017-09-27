Family says 2 sisters recovering in Jackson after Jasper County explosion

Jackson, Miss. — On Wednesday, Prentice Walker confirmed to WJTV that his wife, Victoria Walker, and her sister, 12-year-old Celina Russell, were severely burned after a mobile home exploded in Jasper County Monday. They are recovering at Merit Health Burn Center in Jackson. Walker’s son was also at the home but was not injured.

The three people who died in the explosion and fire were identified by Sheriff Randy Johnson. They are Robbie Russell, his wife Betty Russell, and his mother Laura Russell.

“They just called me and said the trailer was on fire,” recalls Prentice Walker, Victoria Walker’s husband. “And when I started over there he called me and said my wife had been burnt.”

Victoria was at the mobile home, visiting her mother, Betty Russell. Victoria, and her sister Celina, have 2nd-degree burns on their faces, with 3rd and 4th degree burns elsewhere.

“It’s going to be a long road to recovery,” said Pastor John Bowen. “It’s a tragic thing that’s happened.”

A Go Fund Me account has been started for Victoria Walker’s family. YOU CAN DONATE HERE.

ORIGINAL STORY:

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people are dead and two others are injured after an explosion Monday afternoon.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says deputies responded to a call about a trailer fire around 4 p.m.

Once they arrived to the trailer on County Road 1511, Sheriff Johnson says three adults were found dead on scene. Two teens were also injured.

According to Johnson, investigators believe one of the victims was working on a propane heater when it exploded.

Bay Springs, Moselle, and Stinger Volunteer Fire Departments help in controlling the fire.

The two teens were sent to South Central Regional Medical Center then to UMMC in Jackson.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the state crime lab. Identities of the victims and autopsy results are pending.