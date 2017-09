JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — First Lady Deborah Bryant got the chance to speak at the Trauma Informed Care Conference.

This is the fourth year for the conference.

Trauma-informed care is an approach to engaging people with histories of trauma that acknowledges the role that trauma has played in their lives and treat symptoms.

Various conference sessions are being held from September 27 through September 29.

Attendees learn about ways to support youth, young adults, and others.