JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close a lane on I-220 Wednesday night.

Crews will be excavating dirt as part of the slide project being performed.

MDOT said the left lane of the I-220 ramp to I-55 northbound in Madison County will be closed. from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Warning signs will be in place. Drivers are asked to use caution in he area while workers are present.