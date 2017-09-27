Lawsuit pending against Belhaven University dismissed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A sexual discrimination lawsuit pending against Belhaven University has been dismissed.

Erica Stewart filed the complaint in September 2016 against the school and Tarold Durham, a former employee at the university.

She applied for a receptionist position in November 2015 at Belhaven. She alleged that Durham initially started making inappropriate advances towards her on social media and then it escalated to text messages.

Judge Carlton Reeves granted a summary judgment dismissing Stewart’s claims against Durham earlier this year. On September 8, Judge Reeves dismissed the case pending against the school.

The judge also granted part of the motion for sanctions against Stewert. The court said Stewart and her attorney should be held accountable for failing to comply with discovery obligations. The documents state that the plaintiff and the defendant disagreed about what messages and photos were exchanged; their phones were used as critical evidence in the case.

The order states that the EEOC investigator claimed that Stewart didn’t share all of the relevant communication. Belhaven’s attorneys sent Stewart’s lawyer a letter demanding that she persevere and sequester the phone.

The document also said that Stewart had to sign several documents indicating she still had her phone and had not deleted or excluded any content about the case. However, during the deposition, Belhaven was surprised to learn that the phone had been broken and was no longer in her possession.

The order signed by the judge states that testimony and screenshots establish that Steward failed to share all of the messages with the EEOC. Stewart blamed opposing counsel for not getting stored copies of the messages from her iCloud account or her new phone.

However, the judge mentions in his order that Stewart and her attorney and the duty to preserve the phone. THe judge determined that the discovery violation and false statements merit sanction with a $100 fine that must be paid to the Clerk of Court and a $500 attorney’s fee assessment.

The court also said they found lack of evidence to grant Stewart her request regarding emotional distress.

Since Judge Reeves gave his order, Belhaven moved to impose additional monetary sanction for more than $18,000. Judge Reeves denied that motion.

Stewart’s attorney has also filed an appeal in the case.