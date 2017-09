PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pike County man is dead after being shot multiple times by his stepson, Pike County Investigator Chris Bell says.

The shooting happened Thursday, around 5:30 p.m.

According to Bell, the stepson is 17-years-old. He would not specify if the shooting happened inside a home or not. However, he did say it happened on LaBlanc Road.

