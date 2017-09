JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A barbeque restaurant in Brandon received a facelift.

Sonny’s BBQ reopened its doors Wednesday to the community in the same location it has called home for 20 years, but with a new look.

As a part of the grand opening, the restaurant’s first 100 guests received a $100 gift card.

Each table also received a free bottle of Sonny’s BBQ original Sweet Sauce. There are also food specials for guests Wednesday.

The restaurant is located on W. Government Street.