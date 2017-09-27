Suspect confesses to Clinton Police about residential burglary

Related Coverage Clinton Police find stolen items in car; 1 in custody

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton Police released more information about the burglary suspect taken into custody Tuesday.

Authorities arrested 45-year-old John Murray at the Murphy Gas Station on Highway 18.

Police connected Murray to a recent residential burglary.

On Monday, officers went to West Virginia Drive around 8:49 p.m. to respond to the incident. Investigators said a burglar stole jewelry, jewelry boxes, documents, a firearm, and other personal items.

Authorities had received previous reports of a suspicious vehicle.Upon learning of the report of the suspicious vehicle and the corresponding residential burglary, detectives identified Murray as a prime suspect.

The investigation led officers to believe that Murray could be in the area of Highway 18 and Greenway Drive in Jackson. During a search of the area, detectives spotted the orange Jeep leaving the parking lot of the Quality Inn on Greenway Drive.

Detectives stopped the Jeep in the parking lot of the gas station; Officers said Murray confessed to committing the burglary on West Virginia Drive and indicated the location of stolen items in his Jeep. Detectives also found a small amount of Heroin in the vehicle.

Police said Murray stated that he was a Heroin addict and had reverted to crime to feed his growing opioid addiction.

“This arrest is a great example of the community quickly reporting suspicious activity to the Police Department. Had the initial report of a suspicious vehicle not been called in, the investigation would not have been solved so quickly. Once again, we encourage residents to always report suspicious behavior to the Police,” said Chief Hayman.

