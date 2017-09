JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is charged after authorities said a woman was shot in the chest Wednesday afternoon.

Warren County authorities said 21-year-old Chase Hanes is facing an aggravated assault charge.

Deputies said Hanes and the victim were in his vehicle on Pecan Boulevard. They believe that he had the gun was in his hands and it was discharged.

She was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and deputies met them there.