5 in custody in connection with home invasion; 1 wanted

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Five people are in custody in connection with a Rankin County home invasion. Authorities are still searching for a sixth suspect.

Deputies need your help locating 21-year-old Macthomas Wilson.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said 21-year-old Devin Jackson, 20-year-old Jon Kendrick, 20-year-old Douglas Spann, and 21-year-old Jaleen Jackson are facing armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and kidnapping charges.

Unique Fisher is facing a conspiracy to commit armed robbery and accessory after the fact.

Sheriff Bailey said his department had been working with Madison Police to locate Devin Jackson and Kendrick.

Leads in the case led them to develop the two as suspects. They were able to execute a search warrant at Kendrick’s home in Madison; they found a cell phone that was stolen during the home invasion. They also seized two handguns.

Additional information led detectives to name the other four people as suspects.

Authorities said Spann, Fisher and Jaleen Jackson were all three in the Rankin County Jail on unrelated charges. Fisher and Spann were arrested on Wednesday for conspiracy and armed robbery by Pearl Police, authorities said. Jaleen Jackson was arrested this week for breaking an unoccupied residence in the Bellegrove community by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation would later show that the Bellegrove residence was used as the stash house after the home invasion.

Wilson was sentenced in August 2016 in Rankin County Circuit Court for multiple counts of vehicle burglary. Authorities said he received a seven-year sentence for those crimes and was released from MDOC custody July. He remains on probation.

Deputies said he should be considered dangerous. He wanted for armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, kidnapping and attempted vehicle burglary.

Sheriff Bailey said several of the violators are acquainted with one or more of the victims. He also mentioned that initially it was theorized that the suspects might have attended a party that was hosted at the victim’s home over the weekend. They said that theory has proven to be incorrect. He said the suspects might have known about the party, but they did not attend.

Anyone who sees Wilson, contact authorities.

Rankin County home invasion investigation View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Devin Jackson (Photo: Rankin County Sheriff's Dept.) Jon Kendrick (Photo: Rankin County Sheriff's Dept) Unique Fisher (Photo: Rankin County Sheriff's Dept.) Douglas Spann (Photo: Rankin County Sheriff's Dept.) Jaleen Jackson (Photo: Rankin County Sheriff's Dept.) Macthomas Wilson (Photo: Rankin County Sheriff's Dept.)