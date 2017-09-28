Canton kicks off citywide cleanup initiative

CANTON, Miss.(WJTV) — The City of Canton is starting its citywide cleanup initiative.

Volunteers, The Chamber of Commerce, The Canton Convention Bureau, residents, and city employees participated in the cleanup.

The program was kicked off Thursday by starting with Ward 4.

The cleanup will occur every Thursday until every ward in the city and every street have been covered.

The purpose of the initiative is to make the streets of Canton clean and free of debris.

“We hate to see old furniture and old mattresses, the ditches backed up in our area,” said Ward 4 Alderman Daphne Sims. ” So we decided to push forward and get this taken care of.”