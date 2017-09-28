House Majority Whip Scalise returns to work at Capitol

The Associated Press Published:
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La. speaks during an interview in his offices at the U.S. Capitol Building, on Tuesday, March 24, 2015 in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The congressman shot in June at a baseball practice is returning to work at the Capitol after three months in the hospital and at a rehabilitation facility.

That’s the word from Majority Whip Steve Scalise’s office. The Louisiana Republican will vote Thursday morning and address his colleagues on the House floor. This is his first public appearance since the shooting.

Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman. The rifle-wielding attacker had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP.

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs.

