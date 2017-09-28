JPD arrests suspect in Deluxe Inn deadly stabbing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities announce that they have made an arrest in the deadly stabbing of a woman on September 16.

Police charged Burnell Minor with murder and auto theft.

Surveillance shows 36-year-old Ayanna Thames running from a car in the parking lot of the Deluxe Inn on Highway 80.

She later died from the stabbing.

Police believe Minor is the man you can see drive away in that same car.

Burnell Minor-38, arrested and charged w/ murder and auto theft in the death of Ayanna Thames-36 on Sept. 16th at Deluxe Inn on Hwy 80. pic.twitter.com/qjNyHsnitY — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) September 29, 2017

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police have identified the woman who was fatally stabbed at the Deluxe Inn. Police say 36 year old Ayanna Thames was stabbed Saturday afternoon.

Jackson Police say the Thames’ car was recovered Sunday morning.

As of right now, information on a suspect has not been released. If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call police.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are on the scene of a homicide investigation at the Deluxe Inn hotel located on Highway 80.

JPD confirms a black female was stabbed multiple times and transported to UMMC where she was pronounced dead.

Officers say the suspect stabbed the woman inside the car and she ran to the front office of the hotel where they called 911.

JPD is searching for older model blue sedan, possibly a Honda with partial MS license plate 589 being driven by an unidentified black male.

This is the Capital city’s 43rd homicide for 2017.

WJTV has a crew a the scene and we are working to gather more information.