HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson officer assigned to the U.S. Marshal Task Force was injured in a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

Jackson Police said the crash is on I-55 near Terry.

The officer was injured while conducting a traffic stop.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said all northbound lanes are blocked in this area. There also some delays on the southbound side.

MDOT says the crash is past the Cunningham Street exit. Drivers should avoid this area.

