Teacher’s SUV stolen from Forest Hill High School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Police are trying to find the person who stole a teacher’s SUV from Forest Hill High School.

Jackson Public School administrators said on Wednesday, a teacher came back to her class and noticed a student leaving who was not on her roster.

She then realized her wallet and keys were missing; her car was not in the school’s parking lot.

JPS Campus Enforcement said the stolen Nissan Rogue was located in South Jackson. JPS officials stated that they had identified a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.