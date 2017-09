SILVER CREEK, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brookhaven division for Mississippi Highway Patrol is working to clear the scene of a rollover on Highway 184 at Highway 84 in Silver Creek. This is in Lawrence County.

A semi-truck carrying wood chips rolled over, leaving wood chips all over the side of the road.

There were no injuries, but officers are asking drivers to use a different route.

There’s no word on when this will be cleared up.