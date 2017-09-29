Alert deputy finds contraband near Raymond Jail

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office tell us an alert deputy kept contraband from coming into the Raymond Jail.

Major Pete Luke says a Hinds County Deputy found the bag of contraband in a wooded area near the jail on Thursday – during a perimeter check.

The bag contained tobacco, lighters, cell phones, charges, rolling papers, marijuana, cocaine, meth and liquor.

So far, Major Luke says no one has been arrested, but that doesn’t mean they’re not looking for the person who left it there.

In a statement, Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason said, “We are watching, if caught, we will make room to accommodate their stay.”

Stay with WJTV as we follow this story. If deputies find the person responsible for leaving the contraband outside the jail, we will let you know.