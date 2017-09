JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police responded to a shooting around 6:45 p.m. Friday night.

According to Jackson Police, there was a double shooting at 3165 Robinson Rd at the Chuk Stop.

We’re told two men were shot. One of the men is in stable condition right now, according to JPD. The other man is in critical condition.

Chuk Stop update: clerk shot in the hand (accidental/self-inflicted) unidentified BM-31 shot in the head during an altercation w/ the clerk. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) September 30, 2017

