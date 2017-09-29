Man arrested on drug charges near Clinton

By Published: Updated:

Hinds County, MISS. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department and the Clinton Police Department made a drug bust on Thursday.

Major Pete Luke said they were conducting a safety check point near Clinton, when a driver turned around to get away from officers.

We’re told 37-year-old Keith Spann ran his car into a ditch and jumped a fence. He was caught after a chase.

According to Major Luke, investigators found marijuana, crack cocaine, powdered cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, crystal meth, black tar heroin and cash.

Spann was taken to the Raymond Detention Center.

Keith Spann

