Man wanted in Mustang Inn murder arrested in Kansas

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man wanted in connection with the Mustang Inn murder investigation has been captured.

Authorities said Marvin Willoughby was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Kansas.

Investigators also arrested Samayah Reed in Kansas City, Missouri earlier in the week.

On September 12, Freddie Mosley was killed at the motel on Highway 80 in Jackson.

Authorities arrested Qushawinia Martin in connection with the case. Since then, her attorney says she falsely accused after a case of mistaken identity, according to WCBI.

WJTV 12 reached out to Jackson Police regarding Martin’s case. JPD says they have evidence that puts her at the scene.

Friday, Martin appeared before Judge Henry Clay and her case was remanded.

The investigation is ongoing.