RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly 18-wheeler vs. pedestrian incident.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on U.S. 49 and Muse Road in Rankin County.

Corporal Kervin Stewart with MHP says a pedestrian was hit and killed.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt, we’re told.

MHP says the cause of the crash is currently under investigation.