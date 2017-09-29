Mississippi gets $15 million for new charter schools

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The federal government is giving Mississippi $15 million over five years to subsidize the startup of charter schools.

The money could help lure new schools to the state or allow the state to approve otherwise-underfunded local applicants.

The U.S. Department of Education announced the grant Thursday, part of $332 million it’s recommending for nine states.

The Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board says it aims for operators to open 15 new charter schools in five years, a much faster rate than the five schools the board has approved since 2014. Ninety percent of money would subsidize new schools, key because schools don’t get tax money before they open.

The remaining money would be aimed at bolstering the academic performance of schools and improving the charter school board’s own performance.