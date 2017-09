HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Deputies responded to a crash involving car and a motorcycle Friday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 49 at Sylwood Drive.

According to Major Pete Luke, Air-Care had to take the motorcyclist to a local hospital.

No cause for the crash has been released at this time.

As we receive more information from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, we will let you know.