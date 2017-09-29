Rankin County deputies make drug bust

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies in Rankin County have busted a suspected drug dealer in the Castlewoods subdivision.

The sheriff’s department got information that drugs were being kept and sold out of a home on Benwick Drive.

Deputies searched the house and arrested Caleb Freeman and Regina Gray.

Authorities seized six ounces of alleged marijuana, drug paraphernalia, an AR-15 type rifle, a 12 gauge shotgun, and approximately $500 in cash.

Freeman is facing multiple charges including possession of more than 30 grams of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Gray is charged with possession of paraphernalia.