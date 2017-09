JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police have caught 22-year-old Roderick Jones, the man they say is responsible for a deadly triple shooting.

The shooting happened earlier this month on Rebelwood Drive. 30 year old Kendrick Hughes was shot and killed, two other victims were injured.

Police say Jones was wearing a white “Jason” mask when he committed the crime.

Police says US Marshals arrested Jones at an undisclosed location.

He is charged with murder and aggravated assault.