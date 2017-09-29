The O.T.: Brookhaven 42, Laurel 35

By: Tyler Greever Published:

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven hosted Laurel in a Region 3-5A battle on Friday night.

Click the video above for highlights of Brookhaven’s 42-35 win.

