Family and friends remember Jeremy Gatlin

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – For some, 16 years may not seem long enough time to make a difference, but for Jeremy Gatlin it was. From his involvement in his church, to his passion for the JROTC, his sister Jalesa Peterson says Jeremy wanted to do it all, “he sang in the choir, he participated in the bible bowls he did all types of things.”

Fellow cadet, Garbiel Cothron, “just made everyone happy and it’s probably the best memory making me smile.”

His life was cut short after he drowned in a pond Wednesday evening, his sister says, “we really feel like he’s found peace, you know we feel like he died in the lord and when you die in the lord you find peace ever lasting.”

On Saturday friends and family gathered at one of his favorite places, Brandon City Park to release balloons in his memory, and march in his honor.

And as countless balloons are released, countless tears are shed. But his memory is still with those lucky enough to know him, “if you didn’t know him didn’t have a chance to know him you missed out on a really great guy.”