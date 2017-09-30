Fight leads to a shooting at a Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating an aggravated assault at the 700 block of Adkins Blvd.

An individual was shot multiple times as the result of an altercation that took in place in the lot of the Sonoco gas station.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Suspect involved is still at large and was described as a black male of large build and stature, who left in a vehicle. The vehicle description and direction is not known at this time.

It is also still unknown if the incident was captured on surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to notify Police.

