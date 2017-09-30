Oxford Police arrest two for vehicle burglaries

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Oxford Police responded to two separate vehicle burglaries. The burglaries occurred on Chestnut Street and South 17th Street.

One of the items stolen was a red Ole Miss backpack which contained an Apple MacBook Computer.

Officers began checking the area and were able to locate a group of males, one of which was carrying the victim’s backpack. The men were found on University Ave.

Officers then located the stolen property from both burglaries on the two males, who were identified as 18-year-old, Tamarcus Blackmon, of Oxford and 20-year-old, Jamaris Robertson, of Oxford.

Both males were arrested for two counts of Auto Burglary and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

They were both given a bond of $15,000 and Jamaris Robertson was placed on hold by the Mississippi Department of Corrections due to being on probation for previous burglaries.