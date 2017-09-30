The 34th annual Wellsfest benefits the Methodist Children’s Homes

Hundreds of people flooded Jamie Fowler Boyle Park for the annual Wellsfest.

The event had lots of good food, music, games, and crafts for people of all ages to enjoy. The big event has an even bigger purpose behind it all.

“Its what we do, loving, caring, sharing,” Brenda Ferguson said.

Brenda ferguson is this years fest chair. She says this is the 34th year wells united methodist church has raised money for charities in the community.

This year Methodist Children’s Homes was selected.

“We hope to raise 50 plus” Ferguson said.

Davon loggins says Methodist Children’s Homes is geared towards restoring lives to children. He says many are neglected, abused, and in the foster system.

Even organizers and the attendees hope money from todays fest, will make the difference.